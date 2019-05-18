 Calendar Home
Location:Patton Valley Vineyard
Map:9449 Southwest Old Highway 47, Gaston, Oregon 97119
Phone: 503.985.3445
Email:lacie.pattonvalley@gmail.com
Website:http://https://www.pattonvalley.com/events/2018/5/20/pt-nat-oyster-release-party
All Dates:May 18, 2019 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

PÉT NAT & OYSTER RELEASE PARTY

Join us Saturday, May 18th from 12pm to 2pm for our Pétillant Naturel Oyster Party. We will be pouring a special flight including samples of the 2018 Rosé Pét Nat along with the very limited production 2018 Riesling Pét Nat! Not only will we be pouring samples for the Riesling Pét Nat, but you will be able to purchase bottles of the Riesling Pét Nat that day only!

To top it off, enjoy the perfect pairing of Pét Nat & Oysters provided by Northwest Fresh Seafood Company along with gourmet cheeses and charcuterie.

Not sure what Pét Nat is? A Pétillant Naturel is a naturally sparkling wine. Made in the ancient method, this wine is bottled towards the end of primary fermentation. It is then left in bottle, resulting in a sparkling wine that is unfiltered and extremely unique to each place it is made.

Each year we sell futures for our Rosé Pét Nat and never make more, so come party and order your bottles of 2019!

 

Fee: $General: $30 Wine Club: $20

Patton Valley Vineyard
Patton Valley Vineyard 97119 9449 Southwest Old Highway 47, Gaston, Oregon 97119
