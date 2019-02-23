 Calendar Home
Location:The Allison Inn & Spa
Map:2525 Allison Ln, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 5035502170
Email:info@oregonchardonnaycelebration.org
Website:http://www.oregonchardonnaycelebration.org
All Dates:Feb 23, 2019 1:00 pm - 5:30 pm Seminar: 1-2:30 p.m. / Tasting 3-5:30 p.m.

Oregon Chardonnay Celebration

The 2019 Oregon Chardonnay Celebration seminar topic is "Time in a Bottle: The Evolution of Oregon Chardonnay". Tapping into a collective century of Chardonnay winemaking experience, moderator Jason Lett (The Eyrie Vineyards) and panelists Robert Brittan (Brittan Vineyards), Ben Casteel (Bethel Heights Vineyard), and Kate Payne-Brown (Stoller Family Estate), will discuss what goes into making a Chardonnay that ages. Compare and contrast throughout the conversation as panelists guide you through a tasting of their young wines contrasted with an older vintage. After the seminar, enjoy wines from 50 Oregon producers at the Grand Tasting.

Tickets are $170 for the Grand Seminar and Grand Tasting or $85 for the Grand Tasting only. Limited supply. Purchase at www.oregonchardonnaycelebration.org

 

 

2019 Oregon Chardonnay Celebration Grand Seminar and Grand Tasting featuring 50 Oregon producers

The Allison Inn & Spa
The Allison Inn & Spa 97132 2525 Allison Ln, Newberg, Oregon 97132
February (2019)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable