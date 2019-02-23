Oregon Chardonnay Celebration

The 2019 Oregon Chardonnay Celebration seminar topic is "Time in a Bottle: The Evolution of Oregon Chardonnay". Tapping into a collective century of Chardonnay winemaking experience, moderator Jason Lett (The Eyrie Vineyards) and panelists Robert Brittan (Brittan Vineyards), Ben Casteel (Bethel Heights Vineyard), and Kate Payne-Brown (Stoller Family Estate), will discuss what goes into making a Chardonnay that ages. Compare and contrast throughout the conversation as panelists guide you through a tasting of their young wines contrasted with an older vintage. After the seminar, enjoy wines from 50 Oregon producers at the Grand Tasting.



Tickets are $170 for the Grand Seminar and Grand Tasting or $85 for the Grand Tasting only. Limited supply. Purchase at www.oregonchardonnaycelebration.org