Open That Bottle Celebration!

February 23rd, 2019 is the annual Open That Bottle Night! The brainchild of former Wall Street Journal wine columnists Dorothy Gaiter and John Brecher in 1999, this is the day to enjoy that special bottle that you've been holding on to for years. Why wait for a graduation, anniversary, birthday or promotion - just open that bottle and enjoy!



Don't have a bottle you've been saving? For the second year in a row, Dobbes is here to help with current vintage pricing on all library wines. Visit our tasting room and take one home - you can pretend you've been holding on to it for years, we won't tell!

