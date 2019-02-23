 Calendar Home
Location:Dobbes Family Estate
Map:240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-538-1141
Email:info@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/open-that-bottle-celebration.html
All Dates:Feb 23, 2019 - Feb 24, 2019 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Open That Bottle Celebration!

February 23rd, 2019 is the annual Open That Bottle Night! The brainchild of former Wall Street Journal wine columnists Dorothy Gaiter and John Brecher in 1999, this is the day to enjoy that special bottle that you've been holding on to for years. Why wait for a graduation, anniversary, birthday or promotion - just open that bottle and enjoy!

Don't have a bottle you've been saving? For the second year in a row, Dobbes is here to help with current vintage pricing on all library wines. Visit our tasting room and take one home - you can pretend you've been holding on to it for years, we won't tell!

Free Admission

February 23rd, 2019 is the annual Open That Bottle Night! The brainchild of former Wall Street Journal wine columnists Dorothy Gaiter and John Brecher in 1999, this is the day to enjoy that special bottle that you've been holding on to for years. Why wait for a graduation, anniversary, birthday or promotion - just open that bottle and enjoy! Don't have a bottle you've been saving? For the second year ...
Dobbes Family Estate
Dobbes Family Estate 97115 240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
February (2019)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable