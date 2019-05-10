|Location:
|The Pines Tasting Room
|Map:
|202 Cascade Ave., Suite B, Hood River, Or 97031
|Phone:
|5419938301
|Email:
|thepinesvinyard@yahoo.com
|Website:
|http://202 Cascade Ave., Suite B
|All Dates:
Onion Heart @ The Pines
New gorge band Onion Heart is cello, trombone, drums, guitar. Playing originals and eclectic covers at The Pines Tasting Room in Downtown Hood River.
Onion Heart @ The Pines
New gorge band Onion Heart is cello, trombone, drums, guitar. Playing originals and eclectic covers at The Pines Tasting Room in Downtown Hood River.
The Pines Tasting Room
The Pines Tasting Room 97031 202 Cascade Ave., Suite B, Hood River, Or 97031