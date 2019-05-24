Nordic Dinner

Join us for a magical evening of exquisite food, exceptional wines and renowned Nordic service. Denmark’s next top chefs and sommeliers from the famed Teknisk Skole Silkeborg return to Ponzi Vineyards for another epic dining collaboration. Experience an original take on the New Nordic concepts of purity, simplicity and freshness with ingredients sourced right here in the Pacific Northwest. The evening will feature a six-course dinner paired with Ponzi wines, created and presented by the TSS “talent team”. This is an event you won’t want to miss. Fee: $175 per guest