Location:Noble Estate Urban
Map:560 Commercial Street, Eugene, OR 97402
Phone: 5413383007
Email:wines@nobleestatewinery.com
Website:http://https://nobleestatewinery.com/event/noble-night-passion/
All Dates:Feb 15, 2019 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Noble Night of Passion

You're invited to Noble Estate Urban for our annual Valentine’s celebration with live music by Henry Cooper and Friends, snacks and supper available from Pillage Pizza, chocolate tasting from Brutto ma Buono, and plenty of decadent wines. Noble Estate's wine cellar style tasting room will be dressed for the occasion. Our award-winning semi-sparkling Passion rose will be ready to sip. No entry fee. 21+ Space is limited.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

