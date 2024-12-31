 Calendar Home
Location:Phelps Creek Tasting Room
Map:301 Country Club Road, Hood River, OR 97031
Phone: (541) 386-2607
Email:hospitality@phelpscreekvineyards.com
Website:http://301 Country Club Road
All Dates:Dec 31, 2024 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

New York New Year's Eve

Join us for an unforgettable New Year's Eve celebration at the Phelps Creek Tasting Room! Get ready to ring in the new year in style with our 'New York' themed event.
We'll be hosting a lively gathering filled with excitement and joy, providing the perfect setting to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new one.
Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere as we recreate the magic of New York City right here in our beloved community. Dance the night away to the beats of live music from Hannah Sumner Duo -- “An absolutely superb voice” - BBC Radio
Enjoy delicious bites and refreshing drinks from our carefully curated menu.
As the clock strikes midnight (New York time), get ready for an electrifying countdown and a champagne toast to welcome the new beginning. Capture unforgettable memories with your loved ones and make this New Year's Eve a night to remember.

December 31st, 2024 7:00-9:30 pm

TICKETS INCLUDE EVERYTHING!!!
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
RED CARPET ENTRANCE!
WINE!
APPETIZERS!
MUSIC!
DANCING!
PHOTO BOOTH!
CHAMPAGNE TOAST!

 

Fee: $100.00

Phelps Creek Tasting Room
Phelps Creek Tasting Room 97031 301 Country Club Road, Hood River, OR 97031
