New York New Year's Eve

Join us for an unforgettable New Year's Eve celebration at the Phelps Creek Tasting Room! Get ready to ring in the new year in style with our 'New York' themed event.

We'll be hosting a lively gathering filled with excitement and joy, providing the perfect setting to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new one.

Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere as we recreate the magic of New York City right here in our beloved community. Dance the night away to the beats of live music from Hannah Sumner Duo -- “An absolutely superb voice” - BBC Radio

Enjoy delicious bites and refreshing drinks from our carefully curated menu.

As the clock strikes midnight (New York time), get ready for an electrifying countdown and a champagne toast to welcome the new beginning. Capture unforgettable memories with your loved ones and make this New Year's Eve a night to remember.



December 31st, 2024 7:00-9:30 pm



TICKETS INCLUDE EVERYTHING!!!

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

RED CARPET ENTRANCE!

WINE!

APPETIZERS!

MUSIC!

DANCING!

PHOTO BOOTH!

CHAMPAGNE TOAST!

Fee: $100.00