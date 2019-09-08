|Location:
Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
29700 SW Burkhalter Road, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
|Phone:
503-893-8101
|Email:
mydognosellc@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/my-dog-nose--sip-sniff--week-2.html
|All Dates:
My Dog Nose - Sip & Sniff - Week 2.
Did you know that sniffing helps your dog be calm & focused?
Join us at the beautiful Oak Knoll Winery for week 2 of a 4-week class.
This class teaches you to support your dog in tapping into her/his strongest sense: Smell.
A full 12.5% of a dog’s brain is dedicated to olfaction. That’s why dogs can sniff out explosives & narcotics detection, and excel in search & rescue.
We use the same techniques to start your dog off on becoming a master sniffer. And in the process, equip your dog with a valuable skill for self-soothing in stressful situations.
* Bring your stinkiest high value treats that your dog loves, especially ones that she/he found really reinforcing during Week 1.
* 1 free wine flight included with each class at Oak Knoll Winery
Here are the discount codes:
4-week package OAK-4
1-week OAK-1
Fee: $37
Where you can enjoy your 2 favorite things in one place .... Dogs and Wine