Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Road, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Phone: 503-893-8101
Email:mydognosellc@gmail.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/my-dog-nose--sip-sniff--week-2.html
All Dates:Sep 8, 2019 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

My Dog Nose - Sip & Sniff - Week 2.

Did you know that sniffing helps your dog be calm & focused?
Join us at the beautiful Oak Knoll Winery for week 2 of a 4-week class.

This class teaches you to support your dog in tapping into her/his strongest sense: Smell.

A full 12.5% of a dog’s brain is dedicated to olfaction. That’s why dogs can sniff out explosives & narcotics detection, and excel in search & rescue.

We use the same techniques to start your dog off on becoming a master sniffer. And in the process, equip your dog with a valuable skill for self-soothing in stressful situations.

* Bring your stinkiest high value treats that your dog loves, especially ones that she/he found really reinforcing during Week 1.

* 1 free wine flight included with each class at Oak Knoll Winery
Here are the discount codes:
4-week package OAK-4
1-week OAK-1

Fee: $37

Where you can enjoy your 2 favorite things in one place .... Dogs and Wine

Oak Knoll Winery
