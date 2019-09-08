My Dog Nose - Sip & Sniff - Week 2.

Did you know that sniffing helps your dog be calm & focused?

Join us at the beautiful Oak Knoll Winery for week 2 of a 4-week class.



This class teaches you to support your dog in tapping into her/his strongest sense: Smell.



A full 12.5% of a dog’s brain is dedicated to olfaction. That’s why dogs can sniff out explosives & narcotics detection, and excel in search & rescue.



We use the same techniques to start your dog off on becoming a master sniffer. And in the process, equip your dog with a valuable skill for self-soothing in stressful situations.



* Bring your stinkiest high value treats that your dog loves, especially ones that she/he found really reinforcing during Week 1.



* 1 free wine flight included with each class at Oak Knoll Winery

Here are the discount codes:

4-week package OAK-4

1-week OAK-1

Fee: $37