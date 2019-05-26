 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswine.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/live-music-sunday-sara-and-kenny/?instance_id=384
All Dates:May 26, 2019 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Music Sunday - Sara and Kenny

Sara and Kenny will be returning to Brooks for our Live Music Sunday, on May 26th. Sara and Kenny are talented musicians that have come together to explore songwriting as a couple, where they have found success. Sara, a classical guitarist from Italy, joined Kenny, a jazz guitar player from Wisconsin in 2015—the year of their debut album, Spirit of Gold. They will be performing a blend of jazz and traditional music throughout the afternoon.

Come enjoy wine, music and food!

Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
