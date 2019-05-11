 Calendar Home
Location:Cliff Creek Cellars - Newberg Tasting Room
Map:214 East First Street, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-487-6692
Email:tastingroom@cliffcreek.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/mothers-day-weekend.html
All Dates:May 11, 2019 - May 12, 2019 12:00 pm - 05:00 pm

Mother's Day Weekend

We are going to be having an extra special flight for all the mothers out there

Fee: $10

