|Location:
|Elk Cove Vineyards
|Map:
|27751 NW Olson Road, Gaston, Oregon 97119
|Phone:
|503-985-7760
|Email:
|kaitlin@elkcove.com
|Website:
|http://https://elkcove.com/events/
|All Dates:
Mother’s Day Pop Up Shop
Elk Cove Vineyards will be hosting a variety of vendors and industry partners for a Mother’s Day Market. Join us for a wine tasting, savory bites and some good treats to spoil all those moms in your life! Tasting fee for this event is $25, Roosevelt Club Members and two guests are complimentary.
