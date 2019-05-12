 Calendar Home
Location:Ponzi Vineyards
Map:19500 SW Mountain Home Rd., Sherwood, Oregon 97140
Phone: 503-628-1227
Website:http://https://www.ponzivineyards.com/events/Mother-s-Day-Brunch1
All Dates:May 12, 2019

Mother's Day Sparkling Brunch

Treat the special woman in your life to brunch in wine country. Take in the stunning views from The Laurelwood as you enjoy a seasonally-inspired menu and glass of 2014 Ponzi Sparkling Brut Rosé. Cugini Sparkling Grape Juice will be available for all ages. There will be two separate seatings at 10 am and 11 am. Fee: $70 per guest, $35 per child (10 & under)

