Mother's Day Picnic

Join Fairsing Vineyard for a Mother's Day Picnic as part of our Full Circle Culinary Series.



Enjoy a picnic basket (for two) with a main dish of either Chilled Fried Chicken with pickles and hot sauce or Chilled Slow-Roasted Salmon and Herbs.



Picnic sides (select up to three) include Kale Salad with Pancetta & Pecorino, Chilled Pea Soup, Farfalle with Pesto & Peas, Vegetable Frittata, Tomato & Feta Salad, Wile Rice Salad and Southwestern Potato Salad.



Picnickers may select from Lemon Pound Cake with Strawberries or Dark Chocolate Brownies with Raspberries for dessert.



Picnic Basket $40 (serves two). Additional guest(s) $20 each.



Picnic reservations (11 am, 1 pm or 3 pm). Picnic basket(s) and gratuity secured with credit card in advance.



Bring your own blanket(s). No outside food or beverages. This is a rain or shine event.



Space is limited. Contact our tasting room for reservations 503.560.8266

Fee: $40