 Calendar Home
Location:J Wrigley Vineyards
Map:19390 SW Cherry Hill Rd., Sheridan, OR 97378
Phone: 503-857-8287
Email:info@jwrigleyvineyards.com
Website:http://19390 SW Cherry Hill Rd.
All Dates:May 12, 2019 1:30 pm - 4:00 pm

Mother's Day Paint & Sip at J Wrigley

Bring Mom out to J Wrigley Vineyards on Mother's Day to enjoy a unique paint party and incredible views. We'll be painting wine glasses and/or 4"x4" trivet tiles. Tap into your creative side and create new memories with your family or friends. Includes complimentary white & rosé tasting flight or mimosa. Wine will be available to purchase by the glass or bottle. We'll have a variety of food choices available for your afternoon outing (example: cheese plates, paninis, fresh fruit)

Paint Party OR will be offering their "4 Seasons" design in this guided painting lesson. Feel free to follow along as you're led step by step or create your own masterpiece.

Party choices include (4) 21. oz. Stemless Wine Glasses or

(2) 4"x4" Tiles & (2) Glasses for a total of 4 completed works of art per artist.

Wear painting attire, aprons, and all materials & supplies provided.

We'll be outside, on the tent-covered patio.

Purchase your tickets online https://www.cellarpass.com/mothers-day-paint-n-sip-at-j-wrigley-vineyards-tickets-4721?fbclid=IwAR1fQF8XcJtkRJbUQwuNMCX79Yee48cOWkBxORnNXyYBTxidXuIr1c773j4

Fee: $45

Spend a beautiful day at J Wrigley Vineyard painting wine glasses and enjoying the wine & view.

J Wrigley Vineyards
J Wrigley Vineyards 19390 19390 SW Cherry Hill Rd., Sheridan, OR 97378
May (2019)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable