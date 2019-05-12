Mother's Day Paint & Sip at J Wrigley

Bring Mom out to J Wrigley Vineyards on Mother's Day to enjoy a unique paint party and incredible views. We'll be painting wine glasses and/or 4"x4" trivet tiles. Tap into your creative side and create new memories with your family or friends. Includes complimentary white & rosé tasting flight or mimosa. Wine will be available to purchase by the glass or bottle. We'll have a variety of food choices available for your afternoon outing (example: cheese plates, paninis, fresh fruit)



Paint Party OR will be offering their "4 Seasons" design in this guided painting lesson. Feel free to follow along as you're led step by step or create your own masterpiece.



Party choices include (4) 21. oz. Stemless Wine Glasses or



(2) 4"x4" Tiles & (2) Glasses for a total of 4 completed works of art per artist.



Wear painting attire, aprons, and all materials & supplies provided.



We'll be outside, on the tent-covered patio.



Purchase your tickets online https://www.cellarpass.com/mothers-day-paint-n-sip-at-j-wrigley-vineyards-tickets-4721?fbclid=IwAR1fQF8XcJtkRJbUQwuNMCX79Yee48cOWkBxORnNXyYBTxidXuIr1c773j4

Fee: $45