|Location:
|Noble Estate Newport
|Map:
|146 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, OR 97365
|Phone:
|541272-5222
|Email:
|wines@nobleestatewinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://nobleestatewinery.com/events/
|All Dates:
Mother's Day On The Bay
Say Thanks to Mom with mimosas and art on the Newport bay front. In addition to Ruby, Passion, Muscat, and Classic Mimosas, guests can nibble cheeses and chocolates on the bay front deck. Noble Estate Newport also features blown glass, prints, and paintings produced by local artists. Picnics welcomed.
