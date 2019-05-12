 Calendar Home
Location:Noble Estate Newport
Map:146 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, OR 97365
Phone: 541272-5222
Email:wines@nobleestatewinery.com
Website:http://https://nobleestatewinery.com/events/
All Dates:May 12, 2019 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Mother's Day On The Bay

Say Thanks to Mom with mimosas and art on the Newport bay front. In addition to Ruby, Passion, Muscat, and Classic Mimosas, guests can nibble cheeses and chocolates on the bay front deck. Noble Estate Newport also features blown glass, prints, and paintings produced by local artists. Picnics welcomed.

Mother's Day event at Noble Estate's tasting room on the Oregon coast.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

