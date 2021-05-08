Mother's Day Mimosas

In honor of Mother’s Day, mom should be pampered the entire weekend! So, let’s plan her special getaway today. Join us as we celebrate moms with a special mimosa weekend! On Saturday, May 8, we will serve mojito mimosas with strawberry and brie bites on crostini. On Sunday, May 9, we will serve peach mimosas with quiche. Book your getaway and enjoy a complimentary wine tasting along with this special. Food and mimosa pairings must be ordered in advance. Mimosas will be available for purchase the day of.



Moms get a discount using code MOM21

Fee: $15