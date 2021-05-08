 Calendar Home
Location:Youngberg Hill Winery
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034722727
Email:carrie@youngberghill.com
Website:http://10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd
All Dates:May 8, 2021 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
May 9, 2021 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Mother's Day Mimosas

In honor of Mother’s Day, mom should be pampered the entire weekend! So, let’s plan her special getaway today. Join us as we celebrate moms with a special mimosa weekend! On Saturday, May 8, we will serve mojito mimosas with strawberry and brie bites on crostini. On Sunday, May 9, we will serve peach mimosas with quiche. Book your getaway and enjoy a complimentary wine tasting along with this special. Food and mimosa pairings must be ordered in advance. Mimosas will be available for purchase the day of.

Moms get a discount using code MOM21

Fee: $15

Pamper mom this Mother's Day at Youngberg Hill!

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

