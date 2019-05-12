|Location:
|Utopia Vineyards
|17445 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
|5036871671
|info@utopiawine.com
Mother's Day Celebration
Sit back, relax, and soak in the sun at Utopia. We'll be celebrating Moms all day with homemade chocolates and our new 2018 Pinot Noir Rose and our 2016 Late Harvest Riesling. We will also be pouring an array of our other Estate wines for this most special of occasions.
