 Calendar Home
Location:Chateau Bianca Winery
Map:17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
Phone: 5036236181
Email:customerservice@chateaubianca.com
Website:http://17485 Highway 22
All Dates:May 9, 2021 10:30 am - 5:00 pm

Mother's Day Brunch

This lovely annual event is catered by New Morning Bakery! We will have 3-time slots to choose from, 10:30 am, 12:00 pm, and 1:30 pm.
Each ticket includes a plate of yummy food, 1 drink ticket, a rose for each Mom, and an unforgettable day.
Adults 13+= $40, Seniors= $35, Children= $20

Mother's Day Brunch

Chateau Bianca Winery
Chateau Bianca Winery 17485 17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
May (2021)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |   Archives  |   Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2021 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable