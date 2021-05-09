|Location:
|Chateau Bianca Winery
|17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
|5036236181
|customerservice@chateaubianca.com
Mother's Day Brunch
This lovely annual event is catered by New Morning Bakery! We will have 3-time slots to choose from, 10:30 am, 12:00 pm, and 1:30 pm.
Each ticket includes a plate of yummy food, 1 drink ticket, a rose for each Mom, and an unforgettable day.
Adults 13+= $40, Seniors= $35, Children= $20
