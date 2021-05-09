 Calendar Home
Mother's Day at YVV

Time to celebrate all the Moms out there! This Mother's Day, Sunday, May 9th, we will offer a special flight, complimentary to Moms. So join us on the deck and enjoy the day together sipping wine under the oak trees. Even better, pre-order a bouquet of flowers, artfully arranged by our own Monica Macias, to pick up at your tasting.

Open 11am-5pm - Reservations are highly recommended! We will take walk-ins if there is room but we do expect to be fully booked so please make your reservation in advance! Call: 503-843-3100 or email: linda@yamhill.com.

Sit, sip, and enjoy spending Mother's Day together with complimentary flights for Moms.

