Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://knudsenvineyards.com/visit-knudsen
All Dates:May 9, 2021 11:00 am - 4:30 pm

Mother's Day at The Outlook

Enjoy the beautiful scenery from The Outlook and celebrate the mother in your life by taking in the views from our outdoor patios and sipping a selection of Knudsen Vineyards wines.

Portland Catering Company will be here to offer an optional sweet or savory crepe to pair with the Daily Outlook Tasting, consisting of five estate wines.

Regular tasting fee is $25 with a $10 optional add-on fee for 1 crepe per person. One $25 tasting fee will be waived with a purchase of 1 bottle of our wine. Tasting fees are complimentary for a Family Roots Wine Club member and up to three guests.

