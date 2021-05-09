|Location:
|The Fullerton Wine Bar and Tasting Room
|Map:
|1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland, Oregon 97209
|Phone:
|612-554-0356
|Email:
|info@fullertonwines.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/mothers-day-fullerton-wines.html
|All Dates:
Mother's Day @ Fullerton Wines
Dine with us on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9th. Book your reservation to enjoy the following three-course prix fixe menu:
First: Housemade Gravlax, Traditional & Unconventional Accoutrements, House-Baked Rye Bread
Second: Moulard Duck Breast, French Green Lentils, Fresh Market Vegetables, Rhubarb
Third: Pâte Sablée, Vanilla Bean Pastry Cream, Strawberry-Lemon Balm Coulis, Poached Rhubarb, Pine Nut Brittle, Crème Fraîche Ice Cream
Price: $69 per person prix fixe
Full a la carte menu also available