 Calendar Home
Location:The Fullerton Wine Bar and Tasting Room
Map:1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland, Oregon 97209
Phone: 612-554-0356
Email:info@fullertonwines.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/mothers-day-fullerton-wines.html
All Dates:May 9, 2021 12:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Mother's Day @ Fullerton Wines

Dine with us on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9th. Book your reservation to enjoy the following three-course prix fixe menu:

First: Housemade Gravlax, Traditional & Unconventional Accoutrements, House-Baked Rye Bread

Second: Moulard Duck Breast, French Green Lentils, Fresh Market Vegetables, Rhubarb

Third: Pâte Sablée, Vanilla Bean Pastry Cream, Strawberry-Lemon Balm Coulis, Poached Rhubarb, Pine Nut Brittle, Crème Fraîche Ice Cream

Price: $69 per person prix fixe
Full a la carte menu also available

