Mother's Day @ Fullerton Wines

Dine with us on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9th. Book your reservation to enjoy the following three-course prix fixe menu:



First: Housemade Gravlax, Traditional & Unconventional Accoutrements, House-Baked Rye Bread



Second: Moulard Duck Breast, French Green Lentils, Fresh Market Vegetables, Rhubarb



Third: Pâte Sablée, Vanilla Bean Pastry Cream, Strawberry-Lemon Balm Coulis, Poached Rhubarb, Pine Nut Brittle, Crème Fraîche Ice Cream



Price: $69 per person prix fixe

Full a la carte menu also available