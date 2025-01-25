 Calendar Home
Location:Willamette Valley Vineyards Estate Tasting Room
Map:8800 Enchanted Way SE, Turner, OR 97392
Phone: (503) 588-9463
Email:info@wvv.com
Website:https://www.wvv.com/events/Mos-seafood-wine-festival-2025
All Dates:Jan 24, 2025 12:00 pm - 5:30 pm Jan 24-26 12 to 5:30 each day
Jan 25, 2025 - Jan 26, 2025

Mo’s Seafood & Wine Festival

Willamette Valley Vineyards is setting tables with crab crackers and the winery’s classic Oregon wine in anticipation of the 25th Annual Mo’s Seafood & Wine Festival, taking place Friday, January 24 through Sunday, January 26, 2025, at the Estate in the Salem Hills.

Wine enthusiasts and seafood lovers are invited to enjoy Mo’s world-famous chowder bowls and fresh Oregon Coast crab paired with Willamette wine during the weekend celebration. Guests receive a complimentary, fresh Dungeness crab with the purchase of a case of Willamette wine.

The featured wine of the event is Willamette’s 2023 Estate Pinot Gris, a perfect pairing for sweet and delicate seafood like Dungeness crab and chowder bowls. As part of the festivities, guests receive a complimentary crab when they purchase a case of wine. This exclusive offer adds to the excitement of the celebration, giving guests a taste of the Oregon Coast with their wine purchase.

 

Fee: $35

Estate in the Salem Hills 25th annual Mo's Seafood & Wine January 24-26

Willamette Valley Vineyards Estate Tasting Room
Willamette Valley Vineyards Estate Tasting Room 97392 8800 Enchanted Way SE, Turner, OR 97392
January (2025)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable