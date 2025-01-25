|Location:
|Willamette Valley Vineyards Estate Tasting Room
|Map:
|8800 Enchanted Way SE, Turner, OR 97392
|Phone:
|(503) 588-9463
|Email:
|info@wvv.com
|Website:
|https://www.wvv.com/events/Mos-seafood-wine-festival-2025
|All Dates:
Mo’s Seafood & Wine Festival
Willamette Valley Vineyards is setting tables with crab crackers and the winery’s classic Oregon wine in anticipation of the 25th Annual Mo’s Seafood & Wine Festival, taking place Friday, January 24 through Sunday, January 26, 2025, at the Estate in the Salem Hills.
Wine enthusiasts and seafood lovers are invited to enjoy Mo’s world-famous chowder bowls and fresh Oregon Coast crab paired with Willamette wine during the weekend celebration. Guests receive a complimentary, fresh Dungeness crab with the purchase of a case of Willamette wine.
The featured wine of the event is Willamette’s 2023 Estate Pinot Gris, a perfect pairing for sweet and delicate seafood like Dungeness crab and chowder bowls. As part of the festivities, guests receive a complimentary crab when they purchase a case of wine. This exclusive offer adds to the excitement of the celebration, giving guests a taste of the Oregon Coast with their wine purchase.
Fee: $35
Estate in the Salem Hills 25th annual Mo's Seafood & Wine January 24-26