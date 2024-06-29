 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswinery.com
Website:http://21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln
All Dates:Jun 29, 2024 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Midsummer Celebration at Brooks Winery

Join us at Brooks Winery for an evening showcasing gastronomic excellence with Michelin-starred chefs, including Maneet Chauhan, D'Andre Carter, Bruce Kalman, Richie Farina, and Donald Young, crafting unforgettable dishes.

Guests will enjoy exploring five distinct chef's stations, each offering a duo of meticulously crafted small bites accompanied by a carefully selected wine or a bespoke cocktail pairing.

This event celebrates the 10th anniversary of The Trotter Project, a nonprofit developing the next generation of chefs through mentorships, scholarships, and paid internships, fostering culinary innovation and education.

 

Fee: $200

Join us at Brooks Winery for an evening with Michelin-starred chefs.

Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
June (2024)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable