Midsummer Celebration at Brooks Winery

Join us at Brooks Winery for an evening showcasing gastronomic excellence with Michelin-starred chefs, including Maneet Chauhan, D'Andre Carter, Bruce Kalman, Richie Farina, and Donald Young, crafting unforgettable dishes.



Guests will enjoy exploring five distinct chef's stations, each offering a duo of meticulously crafted small bites accompanied by a carefully selected wine or a bespoke cocktail pairing.



This event celebrates the 10th anniversary of The Trotter Project, a nonprofit developing the next generation of chefs through mentorships, scholarships, and paid internships, fostering culinary innovation and education.

Fee: $200