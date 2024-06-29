|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswinery.com
|Website:
|http://21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln
|All Dates:
Midsummer Celebration at Brooks Winery
Join us at Brooks Winery for an evening showcasing gastronomic excellence with Michelin-starred chefs, including Maneet Chauhan, D'Andre Carter, Bruce Kalman, Richie Farina, and Donald Young, crafting unforgettable dishes.
Guests will enjoy exploring five distinct chef's stations, each offering a duo of meticulously crafted small bites accompanied by a carefully selected wine or a bespoke cocktail pairing.
This event celebrates the 10th anniversary of The Trotter Project, a nonprofit developing the next generation of chefs through mentorships, scholarships, and paid internships, fostering culinary innovation and education.
Fee: $200
Join us at Brooks Winery for an evening with Michelin-starred chefs.