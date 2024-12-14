 Calendar Home
Location:Cória Estates
All Dates:Dec 14, 2024 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Merry & Bright: Holiday Market

Experience our Holiday Market on Dec. 14! Sip delicious wines and shop for unique goods by local businesses and enjoy live music by Lisa James. Support local and spread holiday cheer! Salud!

Featuring:
Stunning Jewelry
Handcrafted Leather Goods
Exclusive Library Wines
Tasty Baked Delights
Seasonal Candles
Kids Ornament Decorating
Hot Chocolate + Mulled Wine Bar
Live Music by Lisa James

Don’t miss your chance to shop exclusive library wines. stunning jewelry, handcrafted leather goods, beautiful plants and wreaths from Guentner's, and delicious baked goods. We'll have a kid’s ornament decorating booth to keep your little ones busy. Top it all off with a warm beverage from the hot chocolate or mulled wine bar – the perfect way to kick off the holiday season!

