Merry & Bright: Holiday Market

Experience our Holiday Market on Dec. 14! Sip delicious wines and shop for unique goods by local businesses and enjoy live music by Lisa James. Support local and spread holiday cheer! Salud!



Featuring:

Stunning Jewelry

Handcrafted Leather Goods

Exclusive Library Wines

Tasty Baked Delights

Seasonal Candles

Kids Ornament Decorating

Hot Chocolate + Mulled Wine Bar

Live Music by Lisa James



Don’t miss your chance to shop exclusive library wines. stunning jewelry, handcrafted leather goods, beautiful plants and wreaths from Guentner's, and delicious baked goods. We'll have a kid’s ornament decorating booth to keep your little ones busy. Top it all off with a warm beverage from the hot chocolate or mulled wine bar – the perfect way to kick off the holiday season!



Merry & Bright: Holiday Market

Dec. 14, 3–6pm