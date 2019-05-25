 Calendar Home
Location:Alloro Vineyard
Map:22075 Southwest Lebeau Road, Sherwood, Oregon 97140
Phone: 5036251978
Email:info@allorovineyard.com
All Dates:May 25, 2019 - May 26, 2019 11am - 5pm

Memorial Weekend Open House

Enjoy single-vineyard Estate wines featuring small production Pinot Noir and newly released Rose' of Pinot Noir! For an upgraded experience, join David & Tom in the Cellar for an exclusive line-up featuring the rarely opened, Justina Pinot Noir.
*Open for Standard Tasting Experience on Monday, May 27, 11am-5pm*

 

Fee: $20 / $35

Alloro Vineyard
Alloro Vineyard 22075 22075 Southwest Lebeau Road, Sherwood, Oregon 97140
