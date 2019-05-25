|Location:
|Alloro Vineyard
|Map:
|22075 Southwest Lebeau Road, Sherwood, Oregon 97140
|Phone:
|5036251978
|Email:
|info@allorovineyard.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.allorovineyard.com/Visit/Events
|All Dates:
Memorial Weekend Open House
Enjoy single-vineyard Estate wines featuring small production Pinot Noir and newly released Rose' of Pinot Noir! For an upgraded experience, join David & Tom in the Cellar for an exclusive line-up featuring the rarely opened, Justina Pinot Noir.
*Open for Standard Tasting Experience on Monday, May 27, 11am-5pm*
Fee: $20 / $35