Location:Tasting Room
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:linda@yamhill.com
Website:http://https://www.yamhill.com/events?eventTitle=memorial-weekend--1590516053--322
All Dates:May 29, 2021 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 30, 2021 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 31, 2021 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Memorial Weekend at YVV

Join us Memorial Weekend for a special tasting of our Library Release - 2013 Founders' Select Pinot Noir. Due to the limited quantity, we have never sampled this wine in the Tasting Room, so this is a rare chance to taste this 8-year-old beauty!

This winter we came across the 2013 Founders' Select Pinot Noir tucked away in the warehouse, now uncovered we can offer this Library wine to you!

Open 11am-5pm - Reservations recommended! We will take walk ins if there is room but we do expect to be fully booked so please make your reservation in advance by calling: 503-843-3100, or emailing: linda@yamhill.com 

Join us for a special tasting of 2013 Pinot Noir uncovered from our library!

