Memorial Weekend at YVV

Join us Memorial Weekend for a special tasting of our Library Release - 2013 Founders' Select Pinot Noir. Due to the limited quantity, we have never sampled this wine in the Tasting Room, so this is a rare chance to taste this 8-year-old beauty!



This winter we came across the 2013 Founders' Select Pinot Noir tucked away in the warehouse, now uncovered we can offer this Library wine to you!



Open 11am-5pm - Reservations recommended! We will take walk ins if there is room but we do expect to be fully booked so please make your reservation in advance by calling: 503-843-3100, or emailing: linda@yamhill.com