|Location:
|Tasting Room
|Map:
|16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|Phone:
|5038433100
|Email:
|linda@yamhill.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.yamhill.com/events?eventTitle=memorial-weekend--1590516053--322
|All Dates:
Memorial Weekend at YVV
Join us Memorial Weekend for a special tasting of our Library Release - 2013 Founders' Select Pinot Noir. Due to the limited quantity, we have never sampled this wine in the Tasting Room, so this is a rare chance to taste this 8-year-old beauty!
This winter we came across the 2013 Founders' Select Pinot Noir tucked away in the warehouse, now uncovered we can offer this Library wine to you!
Open 11am-5pm - Reservations recommended! We will take walk ins if there is room but we do expect to be fully booked so please make your reservation in advance by calling: 503-843-3100, or emailing: linda@yamhill.com
Join us for a special tasting of 2013 Pinot Noir uncovered from our library!