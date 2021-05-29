|Location:
|ROCO Winery
|Map:
|13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5035387625
|Email:
|marketing@rocowinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://rocowinery.com/events/memorial21/
|All Dates:
Memorial Weekend at ROCO
Rarely poured in the tasting room, we will offer a $15 mini-flight of Gravel Road Chardonnay, rosé, and Pinot noir with snacks for purchase. For those looking for an enhanced experience, Signature flights will also be available.
Fee: $15 for mini-flights
A great weekend to visit Oregon wine country!