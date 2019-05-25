Memorial Day Weekend Open House

Calamity Hill Open House

May 25 and 26 from 11-5 both days.

Enjoy estate wines, estate grown Olive Oil, territorial view, gardens, and a warm fire in our outdoor room.

Event Fee: $10 refundable.

Open only 3 weekends a year.

www.calamityhill.com - 503-435-9868

