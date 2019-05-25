|Location:
|Calamity Hill Vineyard
|Map:
|9779 SE Hillview Drive, Amity, OR 97101
|Phone:
|503-435-9868
|Email:
|natch4@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.calamityhill.com
|All Dates:
Memorial Day Weekend Open House
Calamity Hill Open House
May 25 and 26 from 11-5 both days.
Enjoy estate wines, estate grown Olive Oil, territorial view, gardens, and a warm fire in our outdoor room.
Event Fee: $10 refundable.
Open only 3 weekends a year.
Fee: $10
Only 3 times a year, Don't miss Oregon's Smallest Pinot Producer & Olive Oil, too