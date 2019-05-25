 Calendar Home
Location:Calamity Hill Vineyard
Map:9779 SE Hillview Drive, Amity, OR 97101
Phone: 503-435-9868
Email:natch4@gmail.com
Website:http://www.calamityhill.com
May 25, 2019 - May 26, 2019 May 25 and 26 from 11:00 to 5:00

Memorial Day Weekend Open House

Calamity Hill Open House
May 25 and 26 from 11-5 both days.
Enjoy estate wines, estate grown Olive Oil, territorial view, gardens, and a warm fire in our outdoor room.
Event Fee: $10 refundable.
Open only 3 weekends a year.
www.calamityhill.com - 503-435-9868

 

Fee: $10

Only 3 times a year, Don't miss Oregon's Smallest Pinot Producer & Olive Oil, too

Calamity Hill Vineyard
9779 SE Hillview Drive, Amity, OR 97101
