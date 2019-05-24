 Calendar Home
Location:Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards
Map:960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
Phone: 541 459-6060
Email:wine@reustlevineyards.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/memorial%20day%20weekend%20open%20house.html
All Dates:May 24, 2019 - May 25, 2019 from 10am until 5pm

Memorial Day Weekend OPEN HOUSE

May 24 & 25, 2019
Memorial Day Open House
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Join us as we remember our country's finest and enjoy music by "Acoustic Blend." As is our tradition, we will present our 2017 Grenache as a "Special Release," paired with Gloria's Sliders.

 

Fee: $free admission

Memorial Day Weekend Open House at Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards

Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards
Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards 97471 960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
May (2019)
