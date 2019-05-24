|Location:
|Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards
|Map:
|960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
|Phone:
|541 459-6060
|Email:
|wine@reustlevineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/memorial%20day%20weekend%20open%20house.html
|All Dates:
Memorial Day Weekend OPEN HOUSE
May 24 & 25, 2019
Memorial Day Open House
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Join us as we remember our country's finest and enjoy music by “Acoustic Blend.” As is our tradition, we will present our 2017 Grenache as a “Special Release,” paired with Gloria’s Sliders.
Fee: $free admission
