Memorial Day Weekend at Coria Estates

If you don’t have plans for Memorial Day Weekend, you’re going to want to schedule some time to come enjoy an afternoon with us! Bring your friends for a glass of wine while you listen to some great music and eat some delicious food prepared by local food trucks! Saturday, May 25: Orvil Ivie Duo will play 2-5pm, with food provided by the C.O.B. food truck. Sunday, May 26: Jobe Woosley & Co will play 2-5pm, with food provided by the Foodology food truck. Monday, May 27: The Brothers Kidd will play 2-5pm, with food provided by the C.O.B. food truck.