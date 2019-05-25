 Calendar Home
Location:Coria Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
Phone: 503-363-0525
Email:katie@coriaestates.com
Website:http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings
All Dates:May 25, 2019 - May 27, 2019

Memorial Day Weekend at Coria Estates

If you don’t have plans for Memorial Day Weekend, you’re going to want to schedule some time to come enjoy an afternoon with us! Bring your friends for a glass of wine while you listen to some great music and eat some delicious food prepared by local food trucks! Saturday, May 25: Orvil Ivie Duo will play 2-5pm, with food provided by the C.O.B. food truck. Sunday, May 26: Jobe Woosley & Co will play 2-5pm, with food provided by the Foodology food truck. Monday, May 27: The Brothers Kidd will play 2-5pm, with food provided by the C.O.B. food truck.

Memorial Day Weekend with live music and food trucks all three days!

Coria Estates
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

