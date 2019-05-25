 Calendar Home
Memorial Day Weekend

Join Fairsing Vineyard Saturday and Sunday May 25-26 for Memorial Day Weekend festivities showcasing our current release Rosé of Pinot noir, Chardonnay and Pinot noir complemented by light bites.

Enjoy panoramic views, our estate wines and inspired hospitality. Groups of six or more, please call ahead (24 hours in advance preferred) to be assured accommodations are available.

No picnics please.

Tasting fee $30 includes estate wine flight and light bites. Wine Club members complimentary.

Monday (Memorial Day) Fairsing returns to current release flight format (tasting fee $20) with house-prepared cheese plates and charcuterie boards available until 4 pm.

 

Fee: $30

Launch your summer with style. Join Fairsing Vineyard Memorial Day weekend.

