Coeur de Terre Vineyard
21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 503-883-4111
Email:event@cdtvineyard.com
Website:http://https://www.cdtvineyard.com/events/
May 18, 2019 - May 19, 2019
May 25, 2019 - May 27, 2019
May 25, 2019 - May 27, 2019

Memorial Day Weekend

Celebrate the long weekend at Coeur de Terre with our newly released ‘18 Rustique Rosé, ‘18 Pinot Gris, and our estate Pinot Noirs, all paired with delicious local fare. For this weekend, we honor our Veterans and celebrate recent 2019 graduates (21+) with complimentary tastings. 20% of our profits will be donated to the Veterans & Families Resource Center of Oregon. We hope you’ll spend the day at Coeur de Terre!

 

Fee: $20

Celebrate the long weekend at Coeur de Terre! Veterans and recent grads taste free.

Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Coeur de Terre Vineyard 21000 21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
