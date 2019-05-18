Memorial Day Weekend

Celebrate the long weekend at Coeur de Terre with our newly released ‘18 Rustique Rosé, ‘18 Pinot Gris, and our estate Pinot Noirs, all paired with delicious local fare. For this weekend, we honor our Veterans and celebrate recent 2019 graduates (21+) with complimentary tastings. 20% of our profits will be donated to the Veterans & Families Resource Center of Oregon. We hope you’ll spend the day at Coeur de Terre!

Fee: $20