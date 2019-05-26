|Location:
|Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
|Map:
|12956 Modoc Road, White City, Oregon 97503
|Phone:
|(541)-830-8466
|Email:
|info@krisellecellars.com
|Website:
|http://12956 Modoc Road
|All Dates:
Memorial Day Celebrations at Kriselle Cellars
Happy Memorial Day Weekend. We welcome all to join us at Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room for a lovely afternoon filled with fine wine and live music by The Elephant on Sunday, May 26th from 1:00 - 4:00 pm. We hope you'll stop by and grab a glass of wine and enjoy some local talent with us.
We hope to see you there!
Fee: $No cover charge
Memorial Day Weekend Celebrations at Kriselle Cellars - Live Music & Wine