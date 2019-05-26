Memorial Day Celebrations at Kriselle Cellars

Happy Memorial Day Weekend. We welcome all to join us at Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room for a lovely afternoon filled with fine wine and live music by The Elephant on Sunday, May 26th from 1:00 - 4:00 pm. We hope you'll stop by and grab a glass of wine and enjoy some local talent with us.



We hope to see you there!

Fee: $No cover charge