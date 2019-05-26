 Calendar Home
Location:Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
Map:12956 Modoc Road, White City, Oregon 97503
Phone: (541)-830-8466
Email:info@krisellecellars.com
Website:http://12956 Modoc Road
All Dates:May 26, 2019 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room Hours: 11:00 am- 5:30 pm

Memorial Day Celebrations at Kriselle Cellars

Happy Memorial Day Weekend. We welcome all to join us at Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room for a lovely afternoon filled with fine wine and live music by The Elephant on Sunday, May 26th from 1:00 - 4:00 pm. We hope you'll stop by and grab a glass of wine and enjoy some local talent with us.

We hope to see you there! 

 

Fee: $No cover charge

Memorial Day Weekend Celebrations at Kriselle Cellars - Live Music & Wine

Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room 12956 12956 Modoc Road, White City, Oregon 97503
May (2019)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable