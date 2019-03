McMinnville Wine & Food Classic - Sip

This marks the 26th year that Mac Classic has assembled 75 of the region’s best wineries as well as a variety of chefs, bakers, breweries, distilleries, artists, artisans, and musicians. 2019’s event combines a line-up of fresh, new offerings with tried and true favorites and gathers thousands of people together in celebration of local wine and cuisine…all for the benefit of children.

Fee: $20-$24