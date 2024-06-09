Made with Pride

Join us as we come together to showcase the wines from 10+ queer owned Oregon wineries as well as a offerings from a handful of queer owned food vendors!



This year's Made With Pride event takes place at Community Wine Bar in Southwest Portland and will feature wines from Augustina Cellars, Circadian Cellars, Hip Chicks Do Wine, Franchere Wine Co., K&M Wines, Landmass Wines, RAM Cellars, Remy Wines, Sis & Mae Wines, Westrey Wine Co, and Ze Wines as well as food from Saudade Specialty Foods and cheese by La Femme Fromage!



In effort to make the event as accessible as possible financially, tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door and all ticket proceeds will be donated to Outside In, a Portland-local organization that provides healthcare and social services for youth experiencing homelessness and other marginalized people in downtown Portland and the surrounding community. A disproportionate number of the folks Outside In serves are from our own 2SLGQBTQIA+ community and we want to make sure to continue to support other queer folks right here in Portland with our proceeds!



Select the ticket option with the cheese preorder to reserve a 3 cheese plate to pair with the wines from La Femme Fromage. La Femme Fromage will have your cheese plate ready for pickup at the event, with $18 due to her at the time of pickup!



We can't wait to come together with you to celebrate at Made With Pride 2024!

Fee: $25-30