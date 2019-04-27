|Location:
|Alpine Avenue from 5th Street-11th
|Map:
|Alpine Avenue, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|Phone:
|5034356592
|Email:
|doris@wvcancerfoundation.org
|Website:
|http://www.macfoodtruckfest.com
|All Dates:
Mac Food Truck Fest
Join us for the Mac Food Truck Fest. The first festival to showcase Alpine Avenue on April 27th-28th, 2019.
The Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation and the McMinnville Noon Rotary Club are partnering up to create an event to support local community service projects as well as provide financial assistance for cancer patients. Together, with the participation of local businesses and the finest food trucks from all over Oregon, this festival will support those in need while showcasing the incredible food, beer, and wine scene the Willamette Valley is known for. Fee: $10.00
First Annual Food Truck Festival on Alpine Avenue April 27th 12pm-8pm and April 28th 12pm-5pm.