Mac Food Truck Fest

Join us for the Mac Food Truck Fest. The first festival to showcase Alpine Avenue on April 27th-28th, 2019.



The Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation and the McMinnville Noon Rotary Club are partnering up to create an event to support local community service projects as well as provide financial assistance for cancer patients. Together, with the participation of local businesses and the finest food trucks from all over Oregon, this festival will support those in need while showcasing the incredible food, beer, and wine scene the Willamette Valley is known for. Fee: $10.00