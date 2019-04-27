 Calendar Home
Location:Alpine Avenue from 5th Street-11th
Map:Alpine Avenue, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 5034356592
Email:doris@wvcancerfoundation.org
Website:http://www.macfoodtruckfest.com
All Dates:Apr 27, 2019 - Apr 28, 2019 April 27th 12pm-8pm April 28th 12pm-5pm

Mac Food Truck Fest

Join us for the Mac Food Truck Fest. The first festival to showcase Alpine Avenue on April 27th-28th, 2019.

The Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation and the McMinnville Noon Rotary Club are partnering up to create an event to support local community service projects as well as provide financial assistance for cancer patients. Together, with the participation of local businesses and the finest food trucks from all over Oregon, this festival will support those in need while showcasing the incredible food, beer, and wine scene the Willamette Valley is known for. Fee: $10.00

First Annual Food Truck Festival on Alpine Avenue April 27th 12pm-8pm and April 28th 12pm-5pm.

