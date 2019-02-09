 Calendar Home
Location:Evergreen Aviation Museum
Map:500 NE Captain Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville, Oregon 97148
Phone: 503-303-8442
Email:macclassic@macclassic.org
Website:http://macclassic.org/mac-classic-gala/
All Dates:Feb 9, 2019 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Mac Classic Gala

Join us under the wings of the Spruce Goose at Evergreen Aviation Museum, for the charity gala supporting children's education and St James Elementary School.

You'll meet two of the most influential wine families in Oregon - The Wrights and The Etzels. Meet Ken Wright of Ken Wright Cellars and Cody Wright of Purple Hands Winery, as well as Mike Etzel if Beaux Freres and Mikey Etzel of Coattails Wine.

The reception at The Barberry in McMinnville starts at 6pm. Cocktail Attire is requested.

Request tickets online at: http://macclassic.org/mac-classic-gala/

 

Fee: $200

Fathers and Sons Winemaker Dinner - Featuring Ken & Cody Wright, and Mike & Mikey Etzel.

Evergreen Aviation Museum
Evergreen Aviation Museum 97148 500 NE Captain Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville, Oregon 97148
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

