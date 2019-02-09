Mac Classic Gala

Join us under the wings of the Spruce Goose at Evergreen Aviation Museum, for the charity gala supporting children's education and St James Elementary School.



You'll meet two of the most influential wine families in Oregon - The Wrights and The Etzels. Meet Ken Wright of Ken Wright Cellars and Cody Wright of Purple Hands Winery, as well as Mike Etzel if Beaux Freres and Mikey Etzel of Coattails Wine.



The reception at The Barberry in McMinnville starts at 6pm. Cocktail Attire is requested.



Request tickets online at: http://macclassic.org/mac-classic-gala/

Fee: $200