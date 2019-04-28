|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswine.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/music-sunday-dante-zapata-2/?instance_id=383
|All Dates:
Live Music Sunday - Dante Zapata
Join us for Music Sunday and check out the soulful blues stylings of Portland's own Dante Zapata! This gifted, young musician focuses on soulful funk, R&B, and jazz.
We will provide regular service with our full menu, flights, glasses or bottles for you and guests to enjoy. Music from 1-4.