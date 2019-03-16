|Location:
|Hideaway at Dobbes
|240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
|503-538-1141
|info@dobbesfamilyestate.com
https://kazzit.com/event/live-music-lane-norberg.html
Live Music: Lane Norberg
We're thrilled to welcome back Lane Norberg as he treats us to his acoustic pop gems - join us in the Hideaway for tunes, special pricing on wines by the glass and bottle, light bites, and beer on tap!
