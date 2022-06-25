 Calendar Home
Location:Branch Point Distillery
Map:15800 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 503.915.2130
Email:taste@branchpointdistillery.com
Website:http://https://www.branchpointdistillery.com/events/june-cigar-night-live-music
All Dates:Jun 25, 2022 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Live Music Feat. Billy Jones and Cigar Night

During the day enjoy full size whiskey pours and cocktails along with Farmer's Plate and Pantry’s pizza truck and other goodies. From 5-8pm enjoy live music from Billy Jones from Florence, Oregon. Starting at 7pm we invite you to enjoy a cigar on the patio to relax and finish off your night. (Bring your own, or we will have a small selection for you to choose from.)

Branch Point Distillery
Branch Point Distillery 15800 15800 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, Oregon 97114
© 2022 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

