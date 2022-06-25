|Location:
|Branch Point Distillery
|15800 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, Oregon 97114
|503.915.2130
|taste@branchpointdistillery.com
|http://https://www.branchpointdistillery.com/events/june-cigar-night-live-music
Live Music Feat. Billy Jones and Cigar Night
During the day enjoy full size whiskey pours and cocktails along with Farmer's Plate and Pantry’s pizza truck and other goodies. From 5-8pm enjoy live music from Billy Jones from Florence, Oregon. Starting at 7pm we invite you to enjoy a cigar on the patio to relax and finish off your night. (Bring your own, or we will have a small selection for you to choose from.)