|Location:
|Dobbes Family Estate
|Map:
|240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-538-1141
|Email:
|info@dobbesfamilyestate.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/live-music-bri-cauz.html
|All Dates:
Live Music: Bri Cauz
We're pleased to welcome back the vibrant talents of Bri Cauz to Dobbes Family Estate! Join us in our newest event space, the Hideaway for Bri's gorgeous tunes and special pricing on Dobbes wines by the glass and bottle as well as beer on tap, light bites, and a selection of non-alcoholic beverages for purchase. Free admission.