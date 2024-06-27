Live Music at Raptor Ridge: Wren the Band

Join us for our Live Music Series - open to the public!



We are excited to welcome back Wren the band, a Soul-Folk Band from Portland Oregon. Core members are Chrissy Wood on vocals and Andy Wilhelm on Guitar, who have been working together since 2018. Their music is will make you want to close your eyes and drop into the present moment. Some songs will make you dance, some might make you cry.

Seating is limited and based on first-come, first-seated availability beginning at 5:30. Picnic boxes are available to pre-order and wine is available by the glass or bottle.

Fee: $20