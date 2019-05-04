 Calendar Home
Location:Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
Map:12956 Modoc Road, White City, Oregon 97503
Phone: (541)-830-8466
Email:info@krisellecellars.com
Website:http://12956 Modoc Road
All Dates:May 4, 2019 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Tasting Room Hours Open Daily: 11:00 - 5:30 pm

Live Music at Kriselle Cellars David Modica 1-4 pm

Live music & wine - Need we say more. Join us at the Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room for an exceptional musical performance by David Modica from 1:00-4:00pm on Saturday, May 4. For those joining us for Roam the Rogue, the addition of live music will ensure a good time as you work your way through the gold medal wines of the Upper Rogue Wine Trail.

Bring the whole family and enjoy a beautiful spring day here at Kriselle Cellars. We hope to see you in the Tasting Room.

**There is no cover charge for musical performances

 

Fee: $No cover charge

Musical performance by David Modica at Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room from 1-4 pm

