|Location:
|Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
|Map:
|12956 Modoc Road, White City, Oregon 97503
|Phone:
|(541)-830-8466
|Email:
|info@krisellecellars.com
|Website:
|http://12956 Modoc Road
|All Dates:
Live Music at Kriselle Cellars David Modica 1-4 pm
Live music & wine - Need we say more. Join us at the Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room for an exceptional musical performance by David Modica from 1:00-4:00pm on Saturday, May 4. For those joining us for Roam the Rogue, the addition of live music will ensure a good time as you work your way through the gold medal wines of the Upper Rogue Wine Trail.
Bring the whole family and enjoy a beautiful spring day here at Kriselle Cellars. We hope to see you in the Tasting Room.
**There is no cover charge for musical performances
Fee: $No cover charge
Musical performance by David Modica at Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room from 1-4 pm