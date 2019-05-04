Live Music at Kriselle Cellars David Modica 1-4 pm

Live music & wine - Need we say more. Join us at the Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room for an exceptional musical performance by David Modica from 1:00-4:00pm on Saturday, May 4. For those joining us for Roam the Rogue, the addition of live music will ensure a good time as you work your way through the gold medal wines of the Upper Rogue Wine Trail.



Bring the whole family and enjoy a beautiful spring day here at Kriselle Cellars. We hope to see you in the Tasting Room.



**There is no cover charge for musical performances

Fee: $No cover charge