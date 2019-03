Live Music at Kriselle Cellars 5-7pm

Live Music at Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room - Green Mountain Guild- March 8, 2019 -5:00 pm -7:00pm. @ Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room, White City, OR



All are welcome - No cover charge!



Grab a glass of your favorite Kriselle Cellars wine and enjoy the live performance by Green Mountain Guild!