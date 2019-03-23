Live Music at Kriselle Cellars 1-4 pm

Live Music at Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room - Rick Milward & Nicole Dahl- March 23, 2019 -1:00 pm - 4pm.



All are welcome - No cover charge! Tasting Room Hours: 11:00 - 5:30 pm!



Help us celebrate these early spring days with some fine wine & great music! We look forward to seeing you in the Tasting Room!