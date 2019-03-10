Live Music at Kriselle Cellars 1-4 pm

Join us in the Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room for a live performance by the lovely Sonido Alegre on Sunday, March 10th from 1:00 - 4:00 pm!



All are welcome - No cover charge! Help us celebrate these early spring weekends with your favorite Kriselle Wine & live music!



