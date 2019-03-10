 Calendar Home
Location:Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
Map:12956 Modoc Road, White City, Oregon 97503
Phone: (541)-830-8466
Email:info@krisellecellars.com
Website:http://12956 Modoc Road
All Dates:Mar 10, 2019 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm Our Tasting Room is open from 11:00 am - 5:30 pm

Live Music at Kriselle Cellars 1-4 pm

Join us in the Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room for a live performance by the lovely Sonido Alegre on Sunday, March 10th from 1:00 - 4:00 pm!

All are welcome - No cover charge! Help us celebrate these early spring weekends with your favorite Kriselle Wine & live music!

We look forward to seeing you in the Tasting Room! All are Welcome - No Cover Charge

Wine & Live Music At Kriselle Cellars - Sonido Alegre

