|Location:
|Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
|Map:
|12956 Modoc Road, White City, Oregon 97503
|Phone:
|(541)-830-8466
|Email:
|info@krisellecellars.com
|Website:
|http://12956 Modoc Road
|All Dates:
Live Music at Kriselle Cellars 1-4 pm
Join us in the Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room for a live performance by the lovely Sonido Alegre on Sunday, March 10th from 1:00 - 4:00 pm!
All are welcome - No cover charge! Help us celebrate these early spring weekends with your favorite Kriselle Wine & live music!
We look forward to seeing you in the Tasting Room! All are Welcome - No Cover Charge
Wine & Live Music At Kriselle Cellars - Sonido Alegre