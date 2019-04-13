 Calendar Home
Location:Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
Map:12956 Modoc Road, White City, Oregon 97503
Phone: (541)-830-8466
Email:info@krisellecellars.com
Website:http://12956 Modoc Road
All Dates:Apr 13, 2019 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Tasting Room Hours: 11:00-7pm

Live Music at Kriselle Cellars

Live music and a glass of wine make for the perfect combination on an early April afternoon. Join us at the Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room for a live performance by David Cahalan on Saturday, April 13th from 1:00-4pm.

We look forward to seeing you in the Tasting Room.

All are welcome - No cover charge.

Live Music & Wine at Kriselle Cellars - David Cahalan

