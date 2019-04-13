|Location:
|Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
|Map:
|12956 Modoc Road, White City, Oregon 97503
|Phone:
|(541)-830-8466
|Email:
|info@krisellecellars.com
|Website:
|http://12956 Modoc Road
|All Dates:
Live Music at Kriselle Cellars
Live music and a glass of wine make for the perfect combination on an early April afternoon. Join us at the Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room for a live performance by David Cahalan on Saturday, April 13th from 1:00-4pm.
We look forward to seeing you in the Tasting Room.
All are welcome - No cover charge.
