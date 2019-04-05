 Calendar Home
Location:Elizabeth Chambers Cellar
Map:455 NE Irvine St., McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 503-412-9765
Email:leah@elizabethchamberscellar.com
Website:http://https://elizabethchamberscellar.com/event-at-elizabeth-chambers-cellar/
All Dates:Apr 5, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Live Music at Elizabeth Chambers Cellar

Join us for McMinnville's liveliest happy hour full of live jams, delicious food, and great wine! Relax and enjoy the soul-Americana-pop musical talent of Steve Hale. Wine will be available for purchase by the glass and by the bottle. No cover charge.

Elizabeth Chambers Cellar
Elizabeth Chambers Cellar 97128 455 NE Irvine St., McMinnville, OR 97128
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

